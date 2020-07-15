I recently had the opportunity to interview Sheila O’Connor about her most recent hybrid novel, Evidence of V: A Novel in Fragments, Facts, and Fictions, which excavates the buried history…
-
-
Typically hosted in written format here at Entropy, Dinnerview is a food-focused interview series featuring contemporary poets, writers, editors, and other literary figures. The series asks writers about favorite meals,…
-
I knew it was time to leave Brooklyn when it was so quiet I heard them. Loud, on a 6:00 p.m. walk with the dog around the park. Not pigeon…
-
A sound of pure unvarnished Americana defines the urgency of Travis Braden’s “From the Gravel Roads”. The arrangements have a certain intimacy to them forgoing the electric in favor of…
-
I knew I wanted hormones. It wasn’t a question of how or why, but when. Changing your body is scary — and takes time. I could say that taking testosterone…
-
I. You fondle my trigger then you blame my gun It is difficult to discuss Fiona’s craft without also discussing the unrelenting interest in her trauma, her mental illness, her…
-
Quintara Beach It’s not the ocean’s job to comfort me, but here I am each morning looking outside myself for succor. I watch the log on the shore but don’t…
-
Sisyphusina by Shira Dentz [PANK] Books, April 2020 92 pages / SPD In Greek myth, the gods punish Sisyphus by making him roll a boulder up a hill, which…
-
Pavlovian metrics* continuously shatter not unlike fragments of soil quaking inside hurricanes. The general populace remains analogous to inner hurricanes precariously self-scaled as splintering not unlike physics at chaotic scale.…
-
* * * Let’s have a look around Loneliness waits in the kitchenw wears a tuxedo wwEveryone misses the roses also a triangle in her throatwwwa circle in her mouthwwand…
-
The year 2020 commenced not only with a new decade, but an entirely new world. COVID-19 began in a small area, and spread globally to create a pandemic that some…
-
They never found the crossroad. At first, one person set out to where a ceramic jar had been buried. Its light will tell you if it is, was the instruction.…
-
“Happy LoFi of July” offers a sound positively drenched in a hazy summer heat, with St Eriks Street capturing a dreamy chilled-out joy. Tempos go for slowed down gorgeous grooves…
-
Lately I can’t even remember how I got the idea for it. I know that my junior year of college I started sleeping with a woman who had spent the…